Middle Tenn. group relocates pets evacuated after Hurricane Irma

There are two videos inside this story. Click here to watch from the News 2 app.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – People from across Middle Tennessee stepped up to help victims of this summer’s devastating hurricanes.

In St. Martin, Hurricane Irma swept through the island split between the French and Dutch sides and four people were killed and dozens left injured.

The island was left in ruins with billions of dollars in damages.

From the destruction, roughly 130 animals began a long journey from St. Martin to Middle Tennessee.

Animal Rescue Corps worked its connections on and off the island to arrange for an evacuation of the dogs and cats left homeless.

ARC secured a plane and had the pets moved over to Florida, eventually moving them to Lebanon where staff and volunteers spent weeks treating their medical needs and preparing them for adoption.

“Some of these animals, they had people they had guardians on the island who lost their homes and surrendered their animals to us,” said ARC Director of Animal Welfare Kim Rezac.

“It’s heartbreaking when think that this animal has been in a home for 6, 7, 8 years or longer, having to give up your animal because you have lost your home and everything in it,” added Rezac.

ARC worked with partner agencies around the country to find the animals permanent homes. Of the 130 animals, only two remain without homes in Middle Tennessee.

Click here to learn more about Animal Rescue Corps.