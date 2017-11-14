LISTEN: Curious robocall seeks ‘damaging’ information on Roy Moore

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – There’s another development involving the U.S. Senate race in Alabama. At least one person received a robocall seeking damaging information about Roy Moore.

Here is the text of the voicemail message received by Pastor Al Moore in Creola:

Hi, this is Bernie Bernstein, I’m a reporter for the Washington Post calling to find out if anyone at this address is a female between the ages of 54 to 57 years old willing to make damaging remarks about candidate Roy Moore for a reward of between $5,000 and $7,000 dollars. We will not be fully investigating these claims. However, we will make a written report. I can be reached by email at albernstein@washingtonpost.com. Thank you.

Pastor Moore says he’s baffled about who might be behind the message.

He told WKRG he sent a response to the email address provided but it came back “undeliverable.” WKRG also tried the email address with the same result.

John Rogers with the Roy Moore campaign says it’s the first he’s heard of this type of robocall.

WKRG contacted the Washington Post. The Executive Editor, Marty Baron, released the following statement:

The Post has just learned that at least one person in Alabama has received a call from someone falsely claiming to be from The Washington Post. The call’s description of our reporting methods bears no relationship to reality. We are shocked and appalled that anyone would stoop to this level to discredit real journalism.

WKRG also could not find a record of a “Bernie” or “Al Bernstein” who works as a reporter at the Washington Post.