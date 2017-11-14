Another body found in Florida neighborhood of suspected serial killings

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police officers are asking Seminole Heights residents to stay inside after the body of an adult male was found in a street early Tuesday morning.

The crime scene is a few blocks away from a memorial that honors three people who were shot and killed in Seminole Heights. The serial killer has not been caught.

Tampa Police Department spokesperson Steve Hegarty said that police officers were patrolling in Seminole Heights on Tuesday morning when a 911 call was received at 4:51 a.m. about shots fired.

It only took police officers one minute to arrive at North Nebraska Avenue and East McBerry Street where they found a body.

Police are calling the death suspicious and believe the victim may have been shot.

