2 sought after man shot in Madison parking lot

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for two suspects after a man was shot in the parking lot of a Madison apartment complex Monday night.

It happened at the Charter Village Apartments on Rio Vista Drive around 11:30 p.m.

Metro police said officers found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the parking lot.

The victim’s injuries are said to be non-life threatening and he is reportedly not cooperating with the investigation.

After speaking with witnesses, police believe two people were shooting at the man and they both ran from the scene.

The shooting is believed to be part of an on-going dispute.

No additional information was released.