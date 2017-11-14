2 juveniles injured in Maury County crash

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two juveniles were injured in a serious crash in Maury County Tuesday morning.

It happened around 7 a.m. on Jimmy Gray Robinson Road off Williamsport Pike.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol told News 2 a truck was traveling in a curve when it began to run off the side of the roadway.

The truck overcorrected into a yard, rotating before striking an embankment and coming to a stop against a tree, reported the THP.

A 16-year-old was thrown from the truck and taken by ambulance to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

A 10-year-old passenger was flown to Vanderbilt, also. Both victim’s injuries were described as non-life threatening.

No additional information was immediately released.