Study ranks Tenn. in top 10 worst states to live

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A new study from 24/7 Wall St. ranks Tennessee as one of the top 10 worst states to live in based on quality of life.

Researchers ranked all 50 states for overall quality of life, including the economy, job market, income levels, poverty, crime, education levels, health care, transportation, and if the area is generally desirable. Tennessee is No. 42 on the list.

According to the study, Tennesseans aren’t as healthy as the typical American.

Adults in the Volunteer State report feeling physically unhealthy an average of 4.8 days per month, the most of any state except West Virginia. Life expectancy in Tennessee is 76.4 years.

Across broad populations, higher levels of educational achievement often lead to greater economic prosperity and better overall health outcomes.

In Tennessee, 26.1 percent of adults have a bachelor’s degree, compared to the 31.3 percent of adults nationwide. This leads to greater financial insecurity.

Some 15.8 percent of the state’s population lives in poverty compared to 14.0 percent of the total U.S. population. Most of the worst states to live in are southern states. Mississippi is the worst, followed by Louisiana, West Virginia and Kentucky.

The three best states to live in are Connecticut, New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

24/7 Wall St. constructed an index composed of three socioeconomic measures for each state to identify the best and worst states to live.