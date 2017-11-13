Student removed from TSU for misconduct during football game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A student at Tennessee State University was removed from the school Monday after a weekend incident during a football game.

According to school officials, the student-athlete was sideline Saturday for “improper misconduct” during the team’s home game against Southeast Missouri State.

University officials were reportedly informed of the situation Monday morning, and the student was withdrawn from the school at 10:30 a.m.

“We, of course, do not condone any act of violence within our department and are very disturbed by the action of one of our students. We are committed to supporting the coach who was personally affected and our concern now is with him.” Director of Athletics Teresa Phillips said in a statement.

No further details were released.