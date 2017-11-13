Stove Top selling ‘Thanksgiving Dinner Pants’ with must-see video

(WKRN) – If your pants get too tight at Thanksgiving dinner, the folks at Stove Top Stuffing have a solution for you.

Stove Top has created “Thanksgiving Dinner Pants,” so you can stuff yourself without fear of busting a button or breaking a zipper. The pants are unisex, with a stretchy waistband, and XXL stuffing-print pockets.

You can buy them in small to extra-large sizes for $19.98, while supplies last. See the real deal at www.thanksgivingdinnerpants.com.

And here’s a deal that’s no joke: Stove Top will donate $10,000 to Feeding America.