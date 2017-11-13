Police investigate after 12 cars, 2 homes burglarized in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are investigating after 12 cars and two homes were burglarized in Hendersonville over the weekend.

Larry Smith and his wife told News 2 they discovered Sunday morning that thieves stolen items out of one of their cars.

“We were going to church and opened the door and her glove box was open, the console was opened up. And she is like, ‘Someone has been in my Hummer. So that is how we first knew about it,” said Smith.

Detectives told News 2 that two men captured on surveillance video spent several hours burglarizing cars and homes in the Governor’s Point subdivision in Hendersonville.

They burglarized a total of 12 cars and two houses, getting away with money, sunglasses and six guns.

“We don’t have any evidence to suggest that they broke in or anything like that. So, in these cases they were either situations where a door was left unlocked for whatever reason, or they found another way to get in without breaking in,” explained Detective Neal Harris with the Hendersonville Police Department.

The two males, thought to be between the ages of 16 and 20 years old, were dressed in black at the time.

“This is a very nice section of Hendersonville, but no one is immune to this sort of thing. It happens everywhere. And the best advice we can give is people need to really focus on locking their car doors, locking the doors to their homes as far as their vehicles go, make sure there is no valuables in the vehicles or they are out of site,” said Smith.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 615-822-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting 274637 with the keyword TIPHPD.