Nashville LGBT Chamber of Commerce holds annual fundraiser

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville LGBT Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual fundraising event this Sunday.

TASTE Nashville will feature food and drinks from dozens of Nashville chefs, including Top Chef contestant Dale Levitski.

“We are a business that does support our differences and our commonalities and the chamber is doing such a great job with community outreach,” said Levitski, who now owns EIO & The Hive.

There will be a silent auction and DJ.

All proceeds will go to the Chamber Foundation, which helps LGBT business owners, employees and those seeking employment.

Next year, the Chamber Foundation says it will expand its services to help transgender people who have lost their jobs because of their gender identity.

“We’re excited about the amount of money and awareness we can raise about the foundation and how we’re really expanding the services next year,” said LGBT Chamber of Commerce CEO Lisa Howe.

