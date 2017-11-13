Nashville hoops rivalry renewed as college basketball season begins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Monday, history will be made as a Nashville basketball rivalry is renewed in a game the teams have been waiting for all year.

Belmont University will host their neighbors from Vanderbilt University at the Curb Event Center Monday night.

The schools are less than two miles apart and it’s a big deal for Belmont to host an SEC team.

News 2 spoke with Belmont’s director of athletics Scott Corley

“It’s a big day for us at Belmont, it’s the second time an SEC team has played in the Curb event center. The students are fired up and it’s going to be an electric atmosphere,” said Corley.

“Coach Byrd doesn’t shy away from playing against good competition. He’ll have the guys ready to play tonight,” added Corley.

The game starts at 6:30 p.m. and single-seat tickets are sold out.