Metro animal control hosts adoption event to clear shelter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As Metro Animal Care and Control nears capacity, the shelter is holding an adoption event this week.

All adoption fees for pets will be waived through Saturday as the shelter works to find forever homes for the cats and dogs.

“We have dogs and cats of all ages looking for their family and we need the support of the community to make that happen,” said spokeswoman Rebecca Morris.

During the month of October, the shelter took in more than 500 animals.

All adopted pets will be spay or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated before adoption.

Metro Animal Care and Control is open seven days a week for adoptions from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Thursday, the shelter is open until 6 p.m.

The shelter is located at 5125 Harding Place. Click here for more information.