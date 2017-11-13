Lebanon creates plan for South Hartmann Drive area

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – The city of Lebanon is looking to change the way future developments are handled in the South Hartmann Drive area.

The Lebanon Planning Commission will vote soon on the South Hartmann Gateway Plan.

The proposal would change the future land use plan for the area to make South Hartmann more welcoming and appealing to visitors.

South Hartmann Drive is often the first thing people see when they visit Lebanon. While a some development has popped up on the thoroughfare, the vast majority of commercial lots sit empty.

Planning Director Paul Corder says the area was developed for a shopping center like the Providence Marketplace, which ended up locating down the road in Mt. Juliet.

“I know a lot of people prefer to take their visiting relatives or friends that come into Lebanon down Hartmann instead of 231,” said Corder. “So we want to enhance that.”

Monday night, the city hosted an open house to show residents and developers the results of a 10-month process to create the Gateway plan.

The Planning Commission will ultimately vote on the land use change, which will serve as a guide for future development. The commission’s workshop is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 21, at 11 a.m. at City Hall.