Iran raises its death toll to 328 in earthquake

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state-run news agency says the country’s death toll in the powerful earthquake on Iran-Iraq border has risen to 328 people killed.

IRNA’s report on Monday afternoon says the majority of those killed were from the town of Sarpol-e-Zahab in Iran’s western Kermanshah province.

The magnitude 7.3 quake was centered 19 miles (31 kilometers) outside the eastern Iraqi city of Halabja, according to the most recent measurements from the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was felt as far west as the Mediterranean coast. Iran’s western Kermanshah province sits in the Zagros Mountains that divide Iran and Iraq.

Residents in the rural area rely mainly on farming to make a living.