Gallatin looks to continue growth while maintaining small town personality

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 continues its examination of the historic growth across Middle Tennessee with a look at challenges experienced in outlying communities.

Reader’s Digest recently named Gallatin the nicest place in America.

Gallatin Mayor Paige Brown told News 2 the city currently has nearly 3,000 units in the housing pipeline, which is about 30 percent of existing housing.

The city also has about 30 active inquiries from businesses and commercial developments.

“Growth is inconvenient, it’s painful, in the end it does all increase our property values and thus increases our prosperity,” said Brown.

Mayor Brown said the city’s focus has shifted in the past three years from attracting new residents to managing the city’s growth.

“Just the sheer volume of the work it’s creating, our public works department, same number of trucks, same number of staff, we’re picking up probably 1,000 more trash cans than we were a few years ago. It impacts every level and you don’t really understand that until everybody is like, ‘we’re so busy and I’m so tired,’” said Brown.

But Brown said that’s a good problem to have and knows the city deserves the attention.

“People come to Nashville, they are concerned about schools, they want to be close to their jobs, they are looking at housing prices and that drives them to the outlying areas. I think, Gallatin is probably a little bit unique, our growth is outpacing similar type cities. We do have the land availability, we do have some really quality developments going up and the proximity to the lake is very appealing for a lot of people,” said Brown.

Mayor Brown said priorities for the future of Gallatin include good-paying jobs, increased property values, road projects and maintain the personality of a small town.