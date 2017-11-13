Dryer may have sparked fire at Antioch home

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – A dryer is believed to have sparked a fire at an Antioch home early Monday afternoon.

It happened around 12:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of Brittany Park Drive.

The homeowner said he was drying pillows in the dryer when it caught on fire. He said smoke and flames were coming from the appliance before crews responded to the scene.

The homeowner suffered a slight burn to his finger but did not require medical attention.

The home sustained significant damage. The American Red Cross is assisting the residents with foot and a hotel.

Additional information was not released.