Downtown Donelson closer to reality with state legislation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Plans for a downtown Donelson are one step closer to reality, thanks in part to a piece of state legislation.

Earlier this year, the state passed a bill allowing Donelson to be declared a Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) District–the first in the state.

The designation is meant to give Donelson development a boost by allowing certain advantages to attract developers, similar to those responsible for the Gulch’s boom.

“This isn’t really fundamentally changing anything,” said Donelson Councilman Jeff Syracuse. He points out that plans for a downtown have been in the making for nearly ten years. “It’s just a tool to make sure the Downtown Donelson vision can become a reality.”

On Monday night, Metro asked residents for input about what they would like to see in the area.

“I would like to see apartments, condos, lots of retail spaces, restaurants,” said resident Leighton Bush. “It’s always important to have nice restaurants and eating places around near in your neighborhood.”

Longtime resident Laura Edwards lives on the edge of the development district.

“I just want to know what’s going to happen to me,” she told News 2. “I’m old enough where it would be a true hardship if they said that ‘you’ve got to do this.'”

Syracuse says no one has to do anything except give input. Still, he realizes some residents may have concerns.

“This is change, right?” Syracuse said. “Change is happening all across Nashville and Donelson is not immune to it.”

After a plan with community feedback is finalized, it still needs to be approved by Metro Council.