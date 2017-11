MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKRN) – The misdemeanor citation against Judge C. Creed McGinley for allegedly having a loaded gun at the Memphis International Airport earlier this year has been dismissed.

McGinley, who was the judge in the high-profile Holly Bobo case, was cited on Aug. 27 after he reportedly had a 9MM Smith and Wesson in a restricted area of the airport.

The judge has a Tennessee handgun carry permit and will pay $124.50 in court costs.