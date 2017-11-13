Case against 3 accused of vandalizing ‘I Believe in Nashville’ mural bound over to grand jury

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The case against the three people accused of vandalizing the iconic “I Believe in Nashville” mural was bound over to a grand jury Monday.

The mural, painted on the side of the building that houses 12South Dental Studio near Edley’s BBQ and Draper James on 12th Avenue South, was defaced on in late July.

The word Nashville was changed so it read “I believe in global warming” with the Tennessee tri-star altered to look like the earth.

Brandon Murphy, Caleb Jones and Breanna Lesch are all charged in the case and appeared in court Monday.

All three reportedly admitted to vandalizing the mural during police interviews.