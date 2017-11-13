Belmont holds on to beat Vanderbilt 69-60

Belmont and Vanderbilt are just about a mile apart, and Monday night, the two came together for the sixth time to battle on the hardwood.

For the first time in this series, the Bruins come out on top, beating the Dores 69-60.

It was a back and forth contest throughout the whole first half, but the Bruins were able to maintain the lead in the secnd half.

It was a big night for Junior Forward Jared Windler, finishing with a double-double 24 points, 11 rebounds. It was also a good night for senior Amanze Egekeze, who chipped in 22 points.

As for the Commodores, this was there first loss to the Bruins. Vandy shot just 35 percent from the field, but the big number was 15 turnovers. Jeff Roberson was the top scorer for the Dores with 13 points adding 10 rebounds.

Belmont is now 1-1 on the season, and the Bruins face Middle Tennessee on Thursday.

Vanderbilt is also 1-1 on the season and takes on UNC Ashville next.