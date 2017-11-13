49ers Marquise Goodwin loses son hours before Sunday’s game

San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid, left, and wide receiver Marquise Goodwin kneel during the performance of the national anthem before an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin played with a heavy heart Sunday against the New York Giants hours after losing his newborn baby.

Goodwin not only played, but he caught an 83-yard touchdown pass helping to bring the 49ers to victory against the Giants.

After the touchdown, he blew a kiss to the sky and emotionally dropped down to his knees in the end zone.

At the time, fans had no idea that he and his wife Morgan Goodwin-Snow had lost their son at 4 a.m. the morning of the game.

Later that night, Goodwin announced their son’s death on social media. The 36-year-old said their son died of complications after his wife was forced to deliver him prematurely.

Below is his Instagram post that was accompanied with a photo of him holding his son’s hand:

I just wanna thank those who’ve genuinely prayed for @morganakamomo & myself through out this pregnancy. Unfortunately we lost our baby boy due to some complications, and had to prematurely deliver him early this morning around 4am. Although we are hurt, I am grateful for the experience and grateful that God blessed me with a wife as courageous and resilient as Morgan. The pain (physically, mentally, & emotionally) that she has endured is unbelievable. Please Pray for the Goodwin family. 💙👣