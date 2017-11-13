3 teenagers charged in armed carjacking at Inglewood park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three young teenagers are accused of pulling a gun and carjacking several adults Sunday in South Inglewood.

Metro police say the victim, a 27-year-old, was playing football with two friends in South Inglewood Park around 3 p.m. just before the incident happened.

Three teenagers—two 14-year-olds and one 15-year-old— reportedly approached and asked if they could play. The adults agree, and the two groups played football for about 20 minutes before going their separate ways.

According to a press release, the victim went back to his car with his friends when the teenagers approached with several other teens.

Metro police say one of the teens asked the victims for a cigarette and money for a drink. Suddenly a pistol was pulled and the three adults were ordered out of the SUV.

The teens piled in and drove away, authorities added.

The stolen Toyota SUV was found Monday in the James Cayce public housing development, and police say three teens inside it went into an apartment.

The press release states they were taken into custody, identified from photo lineups, and charged with aggravated robbery.

Their names will not be released by News 2 due to their age.