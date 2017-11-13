1 in custody, 1 wanted after more than 20 mile pursuit in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – One man is in custody and another remains at large after a more than 20 mile chase in Perry County over the weekend.

Christopher Floyd is behind bars, while the sheriff’s office is warning residents to be on the lookout for Timothy Smith.

It started at the Lobelville Post Office around 6 p.m. Friday and ended in a private hunting preserve and campground on the Tennessee River. Dash-cam video captured the entire pursuit.

“The adrenaline kind of comes back a little bit [the] first few times that you watch it,” Deputy Matt Votaw told News 2.

Votaw said when he pulled over the white Ford F-150 that had a mutilated tag, he discovered Floyd was wanted out of Maury County, while Smith had warrants for his arrest in Perry County.

Votaw said when the men were asked to step out of the truck, they reportedly locked the doors and took off.

“Through town is about 30 miles per hour and they were going about 50 miles per hour trying to get away from us. The landscape we were driving through was very hilly and very twisted roads,” Votaw said.

Eventually the suspects crashed through a gate on a private hunting preserve and came to a stop with nowhere else to go.

“When their vehicle came to a stop, their front bumper was about a foot or two away from the water of the back water of the Tennessee River,” Deputy Votaw explained.

He continued the suspects flung open their doors and a foot chase began with eight on and off-duty officers close behind them.

“It was so dark and deep and thick in the woods where they ended up stopping. They both ran. We didn’t see where they went initially. We do know that the driver had run across the back water because he run out of his shoes, his shoes got stuck in the mud, so we knew a direction of travel for him. We tracked him through the woods,” Votaw said.

He continued, “Our drug investigator, Deputy Donelson was able to locate him hiding underneath the cut out of the river bank and when he identified him the individual ran into the river to try and swim away. Deputy Donelson chased him into the river and dragged him back to the shore line.”

After a more than 30 minute pursuit, Floyd was arrested, but Smith got away.

Floyd faces several charges including, felony evading, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest, and aggravated criminal trespassing. He’s being held on $120,000 bond.

Smith wanted for felony evading arrest, resisting arrest and aggravated criminal trespassing. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Perry County Sheriff’s Office at 931-589-8803.