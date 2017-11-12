What the Tech: Odd jobs for the holidays

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a little extra holiday cash? Consumer tech reporter Jamey Tucker shows us some online opportunities that let you set your own hours doing *only* what you want to do.

These aren’t get rich quick schemes, although that would be nice right?

These are side-hustles found only online that anyone can do.

The first is a little-known Amazon gig called the “Mechanical Turk.”

Never mind the name, this is a marketplace for work.

Businesses can, and do advertise, hire and pay freelancers to do what only people can do.

Many are as simple as looking at a receipt from a store and identifying the store from it’s logo and entering it in text format.

Each receipt you read pays a couple of pennies.

Or transcribe business card information for 3 cents a card, if you can do 10 in a minute, you’re making 18 dollars an hour working from home.

Some jobs where you’re needed to transcribe audio into text pay over $50 per project.

Can you draw? Write? Work on websites? Do voice-over work?

At Fiverr advertise what you do then wait on someone to hire you.

Web developers and graphic artists hang their shingle at Fiverr, accepting jobs paying anything from 5 to 10,000 dollars.

And odd jobs have a new meaning at fiverr.

This guy earns extra money singing a sad and strange version of Happy Birthday as a mouse.

Sign up as full time or part time, put ow many hours you want to work and how much you charge.

You won’t get rich quick or get rich period with these odd, and I do mean odd jobs, but you should be able to earn as much as you need to get you through the holidays.