Titans win 4th straight, take control of AFC South

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans cranked out their fourth straight win Sunday, beating the Cincinnati Bengals 24-20 on a go ahead touchdown pass from Marcus Mariota.

With 36 seconds left, Mariota connected with Demarco Murray on a seven yard touchdown pass, Murray’s third touchdown of the game.

Murray had rushing touchdowns in both the first and second quarters.

Mariota finished the game 25-44 with 264 yards and a touchdown with one interception. He also added 51 rushing yards, including a big 5-yard rush on the Titans’ game-winning drive.

The team overcame several mistakes, including a Corey Davis catch that was fumbled out of the end zone and called a touchback.

The Titans will take their AFC South lead to Pittsburgh for a Thursday night game with the Steelers.