Titans win 4th straight, take control of AFC South

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) is brought down by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap (96) in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans cranked out their fourth straight win Sunday, beating the Cincinnati Bengals 24-20 on a go ahead touchdown pass from Marcus Mariota.

With 36 seconds left, Mariota connected with Demarco Murray on a seven yard touchdown pass, Murray’s third touchdown of the game.

Murray had rushing touchdowns in both the first and second quarters.

Mariota finished the game 25-44 with 264 yards and a touchdown with one interception. He also added 51 rushing yards, including a big 5-yard rush on the Titans’ game-winning drive.

The team overcame several mistakes, including a Corey Davis catch that was fumbled out of the end zone and called a touchback.

The Titans will take their AFC South lead to Pittsburgh for a Thursday night game with the Steelers.