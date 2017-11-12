Teen arrested for killing man, injuring girl in Clarksville shooting

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police said a homicide suspect turned himself in Sunday afternoon.

Investigators took out a Criminal Homicide warrant for 18-year-old Timothy Hutcherson, also known as True, of Clarksville.

Police said he turned himself in and is currently being held without bond.

Officers were called to Beech Street just after 11 p.m. Saturday night to investigate reports of shots being fired.

Once on the scene, police report finding a man lying on the ground who had been shot. Inside an apartment, police say they found a juvenile female who had been shot in the leg.

The victim was identified as 21-year-old Devonte Wilkerson from Clarksville. The juvenile who was shot has undergone surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is now in stable condition.

Wilkerson was taken to Tennova Healthcare in Clarksville where he was pronounced dead.