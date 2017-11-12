Paige’s Best Bets for Sunday, November 12

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Frist Center in downtown Nashville is having a Family Festival Day, with art activities for the entire family from 1 to 5:30. It’s free to attend.

And you holiday early birds will be happy to know that Christmas Village is back! But it’s the last day.

Tickets are $10 to get in and shop at the Nashville Fairgrounds

The hours today are from noon to 6.

Today is also the last day to see the Field of Honor at The Hermitage.

You’ll find a thousand flags on display in honor of our veterans.

It’s free for the whole family to walk through the field that faces Lebanon Road.

Today they are open from 9 to 4:30.