Deadly motorcycle crash on Interstate 40 in Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Highway Patrol investigators say a motorcycle crash on Interstate 40 eastbound in Wilson County early Sunday morning was deadly.

Authorities say 27-year-old Jason Kemp was killed in the crash that happened around 2:30 a.m. in Lebanon.

A preliminary report from THP states that Kemp slammed in to a car in front of him while driving down the interstate. Both vehicles lost control, crossed over the lanes and left the roadway.

Police say Kemp was pronounced dead at the scene by the Wilson Emergency Management Agency.