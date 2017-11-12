Clarksville police looking for two suspects in connection with deadly shooting

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police were looking for two men wanted in connection with a late Saturday night shooting in Clarksville that left one man dead.

Police say they were called to the scene on Beech Street just after 11 p.m. Saturday night to investigate reports of shots being fired.

Once on the scene, police report finding a 20 year old man lying on the ground who had been shot. Inside an apartment police say they found a juvenile female who had been shot in the leg.

Both were taken to Tennova Healthcare in Clarksville where the man was pronounced dead. The girl was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition.

Investigators took out a Criminal Homicide warrant for 18 year old Timothy Hutcherson, also known as True, of Clarksville.

Police were still looking for him Sunday morning.

Police also want to talk to 25 year old Deshawn Ramey of Clarksville. Authorities consider Ramey a person of interest in the case.

Both men were considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information can call Clarksville Police Detective Ulrey, 931-648-0656 extension 5483 or the TIPSLINE 931-645-8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.