What the Tech: Amazon shoppers beware of scam to steal your information

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – If you shop on Amazon, beware, the Better Business Bureau says you may get an e-mail asking for your Amazon account information that is a scam.

The BBB is circulating a scam alert, it looks like the real thing but it’s designed to steal your credit card information or everything on your computer.

How many emails do you get from Amazon every week? A lot probably and this one looks just like Amazon, it has the logo.

The Better Business Bureau’s Kathleen Calligan said it looks the real thing and you probably wouldn’t suspect it’s a scam.

The header is that they can’t identify your account, so of course in the body of that email is a link that they want you to click to verify” says Callican. “By clicking the link you’ll go to another website which might then automatically begin installing programs on your computer and there is a bot that’s been released within your computer. It will lay dormant for a period of time, it will copy all of your keystrokes, if you do online banking that’s what they’re looking for, this bot will pick up the keystrokes for your online banking. This is serious stuff. Very dangerous stuff.”

How do you protect yourself? Never click on a link in an unsolicited e-mail, even if appears to come from a company you trust. Instead of clicking a link, always go to your account information on the company’s website and check for any notifications there.