Turnovers doom Dores against Kentucky

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After snapping a five game losing streak last week, the Vanderbilt Commodores were feeling confident heading into their game with Kentucky. But their four turnovers were too much to overcome.

Ralph Webb scored the game’s first touchdown as Vanderbilt led briefly in the first quarter but after that, it was all Wildcats.

Kentucky rattled off 20 straight points before halftime as Benny Snell Jr. scored his first of three touchdowns to help give the Wildcats a 20-7 lead at the break.

Vanderbilt quarterback Kyle Shurmer threw four interceptions as Kentucky finished the second half outscoring Vanderbilt 24-14 to win 44-21.

With the loss, Vanderbilt drops to 4-6 on the season and 0-6 in the SEC.