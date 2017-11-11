Sheriff: Man set fire to home, punched deputy in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man accused of setting fire to a home near Alexandria has been charged with arson.

The DeKalb County Sheriff reports 45-year-old Jason Bryan Hale also faces charges of assault and resisting arrest.

According to the sheriff, someone called 911 around 6 p.m. Wednesday to report the fire along Lower Helton Road.

The caller stated someone was still inside the home and refused to leave, but that the man then went outside and was armed with a shotgun.

When deputies arrived, the sheriff said Hale did not have a weapon, but did punch a deputy in the face while being taken into custody.

The home was destroyed in the fire.

The sheriff reports Hale was staying in the home but did not own the residence.

Hale is being held in the DeKalb County Jail on a $23,000 bond.

His court date is November 30.