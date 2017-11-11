Preds take care of Pens in a shootout

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators were back at home for the first time in almost two weeks hosting Pittsburgh.

This was the first time the Preds played host to the Pens since the Stanley Cup Final. Tonight it took a shootout to get it done, but the Preds defeat the Pens 5-2.

Newcomer Kyle Turris scored a goal in his first game with Nashville, joining Ryan Johansen and P.K. Subban with Preds who scored in their debut. This is the fourth win in a row for the Predators, who are currently second in the Central Division with 20 points.

The Predators will be back on home ice this Tuesday hosting the Washington Capitals.