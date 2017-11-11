PHOTOS: Smyrna dedicates bridge to fallen Blue Angels captain

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Members of the Rutherford County Legislative Delegation memorialized fallen Blue Angels Captain Jeff Kuss early Saturday.

As part of the town’s annual Veteran’s Day ceremony, state and city leaders memorialized the Captain with a proclamation and bridge dedication.

A Blue Angels pilot and Marine Corps officer from Colorado, Kuss died when the aircraft he was piloting crashed shortly after takeoff during a practice for the Great Tennessee Air Show in June of 2016. The incident occurred near the runway at the Smyrna Airport.

