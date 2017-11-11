Paige’s Best Bets for Saturday, November 11

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s Veterans Day and there are plenty of parades to celebrate including one in Clarksville-Montgomery County.

It starts at 10 a.m. on Eighth and College.

Downtown Nashville’s parade starts at 11 a.m. and goes down Broadway.

In Berry Hill on Bransford Avenue, the parade is at 1pm but there is a street festival that’s happening all day there.

In Rutherford County, you’ll find the ‘Boro International Festival, it’s a free festival that brings art and dance and music from several cultures together at Cannonsburgh Village.

That’s from 9 to 4 today.

Mistletoe Market is back at Franklin High, one of the best sales of the year for holiday decor and unique gifts.

It’s free to get into the market at the school on Hillsboro Road. It’s from 10 to 4.

And Christmas Village is back! It’s $10 gets you in and if you haven’t been, you definitely need to at least once.

There are more than a hundred vendors selling everything you can imagine.

It’s at the Nashville Fairgrounds and todays hours are 9 to 6.

Go prepared because it’s usually pretty packed but worth it!

And Second Harvest Food Pantry’s biggest fundraiser is tonight at the barn at Loveless Cafe.

They call it Harvest Moon. Tickets are $250 and you get dinner from Loveless Cafe and an open bar.

Funds raised from the events go directly to their feeding program. That’s from 6:30 to 11 tonight.