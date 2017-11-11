Missouri pounds Vols 50-17

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s been a season to forget for Tennessee football fans and it got worse Saturday night in Columbia, Missouri as the Tigers pounded the Vols 50-17.

Will McBride got the start at quarterback for an injured Jarrett Guarantano and was able to throw his first career touchdown pass to Ethan Wolf late in the second quarter to tie the game at 17-17.

But then it was all Tigers as quarterback Drew Lock led Missouri to 33 unanswered points throwing three touchdowns in the process as Tennessee drops to 0-6 in the SEC.

The Vols gave up 659 total yards including 433 on the ground. Tennessee failed to score again turning the ball over 4 times in the game putting their overall season record at 4-6.

Tennessee is home next weekend in Knoxville against #25 LSU. The Vols need to win one of their final two games or will lose eight in a season for the first time in school history.