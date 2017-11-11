Maury County students learn while having fun doing daily newscasts

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – One school in Maury County is doing something a little different when it comes to morning announcements…it’s a lot like a live newscast only the anchors and crew that help to run the broadcast are all in elementary school.

News 2 asked some of them what they want to be when they grow up.

“Be a YouTuber and sing,” answered Drake Gandee.

“I want to be a YouTuber and an artist,” said Maritza Candida.

There’s still plenty of time before these Highland Park Elementary students have to choose a profession, but it’s clear both want use the skills they’re learning now in the future.

“Good morning and welcome to Tiger News,” says Candida.

From daily announcements to what you can and can’t wear.

“If you wear leggings you have to wear a long shirt a skirt or some shorts, but you don’t wear just leggings,” continues Candida over the speakers.

“Tiger News has it all and at Highland Park Elementary School in Columbia, TN it’s something kids look forward to being a part of,” says News 2 Brent Remadna.

Like other schools, the daily announcements are important, but here the daily announcements are being done live on YouTube for anyone to watch.

It’s a newscast for their fellow students, teachers and parents who are tuned in at home.

Mindy Mefford is in charge of Tiger News says the newscast is not only fun for the students, but it’s a great learning experience.

“I think the goal is for these kids to realize that if I put my mind to it I can come up with a way to share my talents with the world in unique and creative ways,” said Mefford.

The students are all 4th graders and everyone has a part to play; from the anchors, to the crew that sets everything up.

It has been amazing.

“We have had kids who find it very hard to find their place,” said Mefford. “So when they have an activity that doesn’t put them in front of someone but puts them as a part of a bigger project it has been great.”