Church to host anti-human trafficking training

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – Just days after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced a large undercover human trafficking sting, a Tennessee church is holding an anti-trafficking training session.

Brentwood Baptist Church will host the event Sunday.

Vicki Howell, community missions minister for Brentwood Baptist, says the goal is to educate the public to recognize the signs of human trafficking and be able to act if needed.

A TBI agent will lead the training session.

Howell hopes people who take part in the session will be able to recognize people that may already be victims of trafficking or those who could potentially become victims.

“Anyone can become a victim. So we need to become aware of what the signs are, what people look for, how to recognize it, and how to stand beside those people who may be particularly vulnerable,” Howell said. “Maybe their story doesn’t need to end in trafficking, if someone had just been in the right place at the right time, to step in and be the community that they need.”

The anti-human trafficking training will be held at Brentwood Baptist Church’s Concord Road campus on November 12, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.