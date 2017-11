NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A person is injured after a north Nashville shooting.

Police responded to a shots fired call in the 500 block of Judd Drive just before 7 p.m. Saturday.

Officers said they found a man shot in the chest laying in the driveway of the address.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Metro detectives are on the scene and still investigating.