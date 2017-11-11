1 person injured in Edgehill shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) – A person is injured in a shooting near Edgehill homes.

Metro police responded to the 1200 block of 12th Ave. South just after 5 p.m.

Police said the victim was shot in the upper leg/rear-end area. He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers said the suspect fled on foot after the shooting. He is only described as a black man wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

Police have not yet identified the victim or suspect.

