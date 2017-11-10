Traffic remains a top priority for Mt. Juliet

There are two videos inside this story. Click here to watch from the News 2 app.

Mt. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 continues its examination of the historic growth across Middle Tennessee with a look at challenges experienced in outlying communities.

Mt. Juliet Mayor Ed Hagerty told News 2 growth is everywhere you look in his town.

“Mt. Juliet’s in high demand, not only the midstate is in high demand, but Mt. Juliet is in high demand. We have been growing very very rapidly,” said Hagerty.

The mayor said recent studies have ranked Mt. Juliet very high for being family friendly and having a healthy housing market.

Hagerty said the city is very picky when it comes to zoning.

“When we do an annexation and a re-zone we’ve chosen to go with high quality. So if somebody wants to move here and contribute, if some developer wants to contribute to our quality of life either through amenities or road construction then we welcome that. If somebody wants to come in and slap in 500 homes and do little to nothing for the city they are probably not going to get approved,” said Hagerty.

With growth, comes traffic and Hagerty told News 2 the city is doing something about it.

The city recently opened up the Golden Bear Gateway as a new access road and spent $1 million on a new computer system to help time traffic lights based on traffic patterns.

“That’s the number one issue. Traffic is the number one issue we deal with. We deal with it almost every single meeting. We’re trying to make it work for everybody. As growth comes, we put more cars, more trucks on the road, whatever and it affects the infrastructure. As you know, infrastructure is incredibly expensive and takes incredibly long amounts of time to get built. It’s something we face every single day,” added Hagerty.

Hagerty said there are projects in the works that are a top priority for the city commission—widening the bridge on Mt. Juliet Road over I-40, a new interchange on I-40 at Central Pike, widening South Mt. Juliet Road where it narrows from five lanes to two and some possible improvements for Lebanon Road.