South Nashville community reeling after violence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After two gunshot deaths in South Nashville in one day, families have been devastated and communities have been shaken.

A 20-year-old was killed Thursday in an accidental shooting on South Lyle Lane.

Less than three miles away in the Chestnut Hill neighborhood, Ruxin Wang, 74, was shot and killed outside his Claiborne Street home as he attempted to retrieve his trash cans from the curb.

No arrests have been made.

Councilman Colby Sledge represents District 17, which includes South Nashville.

He said neighborhoods like Chestnut Hill need more community organization.

As more young people move into the neighborhoods, older community leaders are moving away or dying, according to Sledge.

“It’s really kind of time for a new generation of leaders to step up in this area, and make sure they’re communicating with long-term neighbors and new neighbors alike, to make sure everyone is looking out for each other,” said Sledge.

Sledge told News 2 part of the problem in the Chestnut Hill area is the high number of vacant houses, which breed crime.

One of those abandoned houses sits just a few doors down from the scene of the murder on Claiborne Street. The home is known as a drug den.

“One bad house on a block can impact everybody on the whole street,” Sledge said. “It doesn’t matter if everybody is doing everything they can. If that house is a center for crime and people are going in and out of it, it’s going to cause problems and it can create victims.”

Sledge said he’s been working with Metro Codes to tear down abandoned houses as fast as possible.