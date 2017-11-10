Music City Star collides with semi in Lebanon

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Music City Star commuter train collided with a semi Friday afternoon in Lebanon.

The sheriff of Wilson County confirmed it happened at Hartman Drive. No one was injured.

In a statement from Nashville MTA, officials say delays are expected while another train is brought in to pick up passengers. The affected train was stopped while authorities investigate.

For those going to Donelson or Hermitage, the city says you’re encouraged to take the 6 Lebanon Pike bus, outbound, to get home. You can board the bus at Riverfront Station at 4:57 p.m., 5:12 p.m., 5:27 p.m., and 5:54 p.m. MTA says you will not be charged.

For those travelling to Mt. Juliet, Martha, and Lebanon, only one train will be running that leaves at 5:45 p.m. to Wilson County.

“We apologize for the delay. Our first priority is to ensure the tracks are cleared and that we have a train that can safely transport passengers,” MTA concluded.

Music City Star collides with semi View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Courtesy: Michael Griggs) (Courtesy: Michael Griggs) (Courtesy: Michael Griggs) (Courtesy: Michael Griggs)