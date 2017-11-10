Prep Blitz scores: Nov. 10, 2017

WKRN web staff Published: Updated:
Football Sports Generic
(Graphic: WKRN)

Cookeville 56, Riverdale 17

Oakland 22, Blackman 0

Columbia Academy 40, Eagleville 14

Friendship Christian 48, MTCS 8

Oakridge 16, West 6

Maplewood 26, Nolensville 21

Marshall County 42, Spring Hill 21

Smith County 34, Loudon 33

Marion County 32, Trousdale County 14

Cane Ridge 28, Brentwood 13

Cornersville 52, Grace-Christian Franklin 15

Pearl-Cohn 42, East Nashville 0

Summit 27, Page 14

Jackson South Side 30, White House 7

Beech 10, Hillsboro 3

Fairview 27, Giles County 6

Huntingdon 35, Moore County 0

Springfield 18, Lexington 14

Ravenwood 34, Independence 7

Waverly 48, Lewis County 21

Brentwood Academy 34, MUS 7

MBA 14, Baylor 7

DCA 52, Fayette Academy 31

CPA 42, Knoxville Webb 7

BGA 41, University School of Jackson 10