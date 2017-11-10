Prep Blitz scores: Nov. 10, 2017

Cookeville 56, Riverdale 17
Oakland 22, Blackman 0
Columbia Academy 40, Eagleville 14
Friendship Christian 48, MTCS 8
Oakridge 16, West 6
Maplewood 26, Nolensville 21
Marshall County 42, Spring Hill 21
Smith County 34, Loudon 33
Marion County 32, Trousdale County 14
Cane Ridge 28, Brentwood 13
Cornersville 52, Grace-Christian Franklin 15
Pearl-Cohn 42, East Nashville 0
Summit 27, Page 14
Jackson South Side 30, White House 7
Beech 10, Hillsboro 3
Fairview 27, Giles County 6
Huntingdon 35, Moore County 0
Springfield 18, Lexington 14
Ravenwood 34, Independence 7
Waverly 48, Lewis County 21
Brentwood Academy 34, MUS 7
MBA 14, Baylor 7
DCA 52, Fayette Academy 31
CPA 42, Knoxville Webb 7
BGA 41, University School of Jackson 10