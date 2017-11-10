Preds players hand out turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Players with the Nashville Predators spread some holiday cheer Thursday when they handed out turkeys in the Edgehill neighborhood.

Players Filip Forsberg and Kevin Fiala, along with officers with Metro police, surprised families with the turkeys and food baskets.

Forsberg was excited to pitch in, though they don’t have Thanksgiving in his native Sweden.

“My first year here I got to do this trip to deliver turkeys and it’s awesome. Just the smiles you put on people’s faces by just doing a small thing like that it’s awesome,” said Forsberg.

“It’s just awesome to just give something back to those who maybe don’t have so much money or something. It’s just awesome we can help them,” added Fiala.

The Preds have dedicated Saturday’s game against the Pittsburg Penguins at Bridgestone Arena to veterans in honor of Veteran’s Day.

The puck drops in Smashville at 7 p.m. with a plaza party prior beginning at 5 p.m.

