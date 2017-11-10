Police: 20-year-old killed in accidental shooting by friend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 20-year-old man was shot and killed in south Nashville Thursday night in what Metro police described as an accidental shooting.

Metro police reported the shooting occurred inside a home in the 2000 block of South Lyle Lane.

The admitted shooter, also 20 years old, told police he and his close friend were handing a gun he though was unloaded.

The gunman said when he pulled the trigger, the weapon fired and shot his friend in the head.

The victim, who has yet to be identified, was taken to a car and was on the way to TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center by his friend when he pulled over in the 3900 block of Nolensville Pike to call 911.

The victim was pronounced dead in the vehicle.

The friend has cooperated with Metro police detectives and charges have not been filed.

The circumstances of the shooting will be handed over to the District Attorney’s office.