P.K. Subban’s dad to sign copies of new book at Saturday’s game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – P.K. Subban’s father will be signing copies of his new book at Saturday night’s Predators game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Karl Subban worked as an educator for 30 years in Canada. Of his five children, three of his sons, including the Predators’ beloved defenseman, P.K., play in the NHL.

The elder Subban told News 2 people always ask him what his secret to parenting is, which inspired him to write “How We Did It.”

“I’ve learned the importance of potential,” he explained. “Children are born with it. I call it their gift at birth and when they develop it, it becomes their gift to the world.”

He continued, “I look at P.K. now using hockey to influence others – that’s his gift and giving back and young people looking up to him. Potential is a lens through which people see them, so that’s a very important part of the book.”

Karl Subban will be signing his book between the first and second period at the Bridgestone Arena near Section 109.

The Predators fell to the Penguins in Game 6 for the Stanley Cup in mid-June.