Over 302,000 pounds collected for Food 2 Families

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – This year’s food drive sponsored by News 2 and the Second Harvest Food Bank collected even more food than last year.

The Food 2 Families drive, which ran between Aug. 28 and ends Oct. 31, raised over 302,000 pounds of food.

Elementary, middle and high schools across Middle Tennessee collected canned goods and non-perishable items, competing to see who can collect the most.

This year’s winners in each category are Percy Priest Elementary, St. Bernard Academy, and Montgomery Bell Academy. These three schools will receive a visit from News 2, The Tennessee Titans, Cornerstone Financial, and Second Harvest Food Bank.

Every school that became a top donor will receive a check prize from Cornerstone Financial. Elementary and middle schools will receive $500 each and the three high schools will receive $1,000 each.

Below is a list of the top three schools from each category—elementary, middle, and high schools:

Elementary School School Pop. 2017 Totals Items Per Student 1 Percy Priest Elementary 520 5,152 9.9 2 Lascassas Elementary 500 3,520 7.0 3 New Hope Academy 220 1,383 6.3

Middle School School Pop. 2017 Totals Items Per Student 1 St. Bernard Academy 348 4,164 12.0 2 Coopertown Middle School 508 2,838 5.6 3 Meigs Academic Magnet 760 3,524 4.6

High School School Pop. 2017 Totals Items Per Student 1 Montgomery Bell Academy 755 69,557 92.1 2 Hendersonville High School 1560 66,023 42.3 3 South Haven Christian School 120 4,259 35.5