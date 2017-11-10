Outdoor ice skating rink to open in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – With temperatures finally falling, it’s beginning to feel more like the holidays in Middle Tennessee.

Soon in Murfreesboro, you can participate in a favorite winter-time activity—ice skating!

Next Saturday, an outdoor ice skating rink will open at the Fountains at Gateway near Saint Thomas Rutherford.

Sherri Disilvia with Fountains at Gateway said the rink is exactly what they had in mind when they developed the area.

“The Fountains was really designed to have two personality types. By day it’s a corporate office campus and then in the evening and on weekends, it kind of turns into an entertainment district,” said Disilvia.

It’s just a place for people to hang out. If you come here at nights before this ice rink was set up, you’d find families hanging out in the soda bar getting ice cream and eating on the lawn and kids playing on the splashpad or playing cornhole down here. Now we’ve got this ice rink set up behind us, so this whole concept was designed to bring people in to kind of be a place to be,” added Disilvia.

The rink opens on Saturday, Nov. 18. The cost is $15 for adults, which includes skate rental, $12 for kids from 4 to 12 and children who are 3 and younger are free. The rink will be open until Jan. 3.