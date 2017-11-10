Metro police looking for robbery suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are looking for the man who robbed a CVS.

Police said the suspect, who covered his face, walked into a CVS Pharmacy on Nolensville Pike and demanded money at gunpoint.

Officers describe the suspect as a white man in his 40s. He is approximately six feet tall and 170 pounds.

He wore a grey hoodie, blue jeans, a black ski mask and sunglasses.

According to a press release, the gunman resembles the man who robbed a Nolensville Pike Walgreens around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call our partners at Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.